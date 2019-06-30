The Portland Trail Blazers and point guard Damian Lillard have agreed to a a four-year $196 million contract extension, as according to ESPN.

A seven-year vet in the league, Lillard has spent his entire career in Portland, leading them to the Western Conference Finals this season. During the teams playoff run Lillard hit a historic three-point buzzer beater from 37-feet to send Portland past the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He became eligible for the super max after being named to the second-team All-NBA this season. The four year extension will take him through the 2025 season.

Lillard was drafted sixth overall by the Trail Blazers in 2012 and has career averages of 23.5 points, 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds.