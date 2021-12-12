Brian Williams reflects on his favourite CFL games and moments

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans left Sunday's Grey Cup game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with an apparent injury.

He was helped to the locker room. The Ticats have not yet said if he will be able to return to the game.

Evans appeared to sustain the injury with just over seven minutes to go in the second quarter on an awkward tackle by Jackson Jeffcoat after a scramble.

Jeremiah Masoli replaced Evans under centre for Hamilton, who trailed Winnipeg 7-0 at the time of Evans' injury.

More to come.