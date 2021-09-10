Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans left Friday's 17-16 loss to the Toronto Argonauts in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury. Head coach Orlondo Steinauer says he does not know what the injury is, or it's severity, according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

#Ticats HC Orlondo Steinauer doesn’t know what Dane Evans’ injury is or its severity. Steinauer says Jeremiah Masoli wasn’t well enough to backup Evans, but says Masoli should be “fine” next week but “whoever we have we’ll line up against Calgary” @CFLonTSN @TSN_Edge — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) September 11, 2021

Dane Evans says he is “hurtin’” but doesn’t know what the issue is with his right side or what play he was injured. Evans implied he pulled himself out of the game because ‘he didn’t give #Ticats the best chance to win’ He will be evaluated further tonight @TSN_Edge @TSN_Sports — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) September 11, 2021

Evans said that he is "hurting" but is not sure what the issue is with his right side, or what play he was injured on. He will be further evaluated Friday night.

Steinauer said that Jeremiah Masoli was not well enough to backup Evans on Friday but says the quarterback should be "fine" for next weeks matchup against the Calgary Stampeders. Whether it's Evans, Masoli, or David Watford, Steinauer said "whoever we have, we'll line up against Calgary."

Evans completed 19-of-27 passes for 192 yards, one touchdown, and one interception before exiting the game.