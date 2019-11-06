MILWAUKEE — Daniel Carr had two goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist as the Milwaukee Admirals beat the Manitoba Moose 6-4 in American Hockey League action Wednesday.

Tommy Novak had a goal and three assists for the Admirals (6-3admirals -3), while Cole Schneider, Yakov Trenin and Colin Blackwell also scored.

Kristian Vesalainen, Cole Maier, C.J. Suess and Sami Niku scored for Manitoba (3-8-0).

Tony Grosenick stopped 22 shots for the Admirals.

Mikhail Berdin allowed five goals on 31 shots over the first two periods for the Moose. He was replaced in the third period by Griffen Outhouse, who stopped five of the six shots he faced.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2019.