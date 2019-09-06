Daniil Medvedev has reached his first Grand Slam final by beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3 at the U.S. Open.

The fifth-seeded Medvedev had never been past the fourth round at a major tournament until this one.

But he was the top player during the hard-court tuneup circuit and the title match at Flushing Meadows will be his fourth final in the last four events he's entered.

The 78th-ranked Dimitrov eliminated Roger Federer in a five-set quarterfinal and was a point away from taking the first set against Medvedev in their semifinal.

But Dimitrov couldn't convert that chance, played sloppily in the ensuing tiebreaker and then got broken in the second set's last game.

Medvedev will face 18-time major champion Rafael Nadal or first-time Slam semifinalist Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final.