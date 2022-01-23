The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed national kicker Dante Brown and national defensive lineman Donovan Glave, it was announced Sunday.

The 24-year-old Brown spent the 2021 season on the practice roster of the Edmonton Elks. The Mississauga, Ont., native played three seasons at Fort Hayes State University and made 83.9 per cent of his field goals with a career long of 56 yards.

Glave, 25, played 16 games over two seasons at McMaster University, registering 52 tackles and three and a half sacks. The Brampton, Ont., native played three seasons at Mount Allison University before transferring to McMaster for the 2019 season.