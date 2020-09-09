SAN FRANCISCO — Pinch-hitter Darin Ruf homered with one out in the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat Seattle 6-5, ending the Mariners’ six-game winning streak. Alex Dickerson and Mauricio Dubón also went deep for the Giants, who erased a 5-1 deficit to win for the seventh time in nine games. First-year San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler had to use five pitchers to keep his club on a roll and got another big night from the offence. Donovan Solano had three hits and scored twice. Brandon Belt singled twice and had two RBIs. The Giants have scored four or more runs in 10 consecutive games for the first time since 2007.