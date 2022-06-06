Oilers' Nurse says he played entire playoffs with torn hip flexor

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse revealed after Game 4 on Monday that he played the entire Stanley Cup Playoffs with a torn hip flexor.

Nurse said he suffered the injury on a hit by Colorado's J.T. Compher with five games left in the regular season, in a game on Apr. 22.

Nurse played in 15 of Edmonton's 16 playoff games and had two goals and four assists while averaging just over 21 minutes of ice time per game.

The 27-year-old had nine goals and 26 assists in 71 games this season, his seventh full campaign with the Oilers.