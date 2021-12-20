Edmonton Oilers defencemen Darnell Nurse and William Lagesson have been added to COVID-19 protocol, the team announced on Monday.

Nurse, 26, has one goal and 12 assists over 23 games this season while Lagesson, 25, hasn't recorded a point over seven games.

The Oilers are not scheduled to play until Dec. 27 against the Calgary Flames after the league shut down cross-border travel until after the holiday break.

The Ottawa Senators placed assistant coach Davis Payne in the protocol, while the Toronto Maple Leafs added two members of the team's support staff to the list.