How much pressure are Leafs feeling to sign Marner before offer sheets can be submitted?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in full off-season mode and “bracing for activity,” according to Darren Dreger.

Toronto Maple Leafs bracing for activity. Telling teams they will listen on Kapanen and Kadri. Would need a D back in a Kapanen trade and a centre back for Kadri. Strong sense Connor Brown could go as well. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 20, 2019

The TSN Hockey Insider reported on Twitter Thursday that the Leafs have made it known they will listen to offers for winger Kasperi Kapanen and centre Nazem Kadri, while there’s a strong sense that forward Connor Brown could go as well.

Dreger adds that Toronto would need a defenceman back for Kapanen and a centre back in a deal for Kadri.

Kapanen has 28 goals and 54 points in 133 career games for the Leafs. The Finnish forward is currently a restricted free agent.

Kadri has another three years remaining on his contract with an AAV of $4.5M.

The 2009 first-round pick has played 561 games with the blue and white, racking up 161 goals and 357 points.

He was in the spotlight in April after getting suspended during a first-round series against the Boston Bruins for the second postseason in a row.

Dreger is also reporting that Leafs’ GM Kyle Dubas is expected to meet with Mitch Marner’s agent while at the draft in Vancouver but it is not known if Dubas will formally table a contract offer.