37m ago
Helm the hero as Avalanche beats Blues to win series
Darren Helm's goal at 19:54 of the third period proved to be the game-winner as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-2 to win their second round series 4-2.
TSN.ca Staff
Darren Helm's goal at 19:54 of the third period proved to be the game-winner as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-2 to win their second round series 4-2.
The Avalanche will move onto the Western Conference Final to face the Edmonton Oilers, which will begin on Tuesday.
More to follow.