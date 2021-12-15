TSN's Salim Valji reports the Calgary Flames will have at least one more game postponed after head coach Darryl Sutter and seven more Calgary Flames entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday.

Valji reports Saturday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets will be postponed, bringing the team's total to four games called off this week. He adds the team's Dec. 23 game at home to the Seattle Kraken is also in jeopardy. The Flames are also scheduled to host the Anaheim Ducks two days before the Kraken visit.

In addition to Sutter and the seven players, assistant coaches Ryan Huska and Kirk Muller also entered the protocol, along with seven members of the team's support staff.

The addition of Rasmus Andersson, Byron Froese, Johnny Gaudreau, Erik Gudbranson, Trevor Lewis, Jacob Markstrom and Tyler Pitlick to the protocol Wednesday bring the Flames total to 16 players, three coaches and eight staff members in the protocol.

Defenceman Noah Hanifin and forwards Milan Lucic and Sean Monahan were added to the protocol on Tuesday, joining Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov who were added to the protocol Monday.

The NHL postponed Calgary's games through at least Thursday on Monday and the team is currently scheduled to return to the ice Saturday at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Calgary is on four-game losing streak and is coming off a 4-2 defeat to the Boston Bruins on Saturday at the Saddledome. Despite their recent struggles, the Flames remain in second place in the Pacific Division, trailing only the Anaheim Ducks, with a 15-7-6 record and had gotten off to its best start to a season since their 1988-89 Stanley Cup winning season.

