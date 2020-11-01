Impact lose to Orlando City but still remain in playoff position

HARRISON, N.J. — Daryl Dike scored for the third consecutive game and Orlando City beat the Montreal Impact 1-0 on Sunday night at Red Bull Arena.

Montreal (7-13-2) has lost three in a row and five of six.

Despite the loss, the Impact remain in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. D.C. United and Inter Miami both had a chance to jump over Montreal in the standings Sunday night had they won, yet both teams lost to New England and Toronto, respectively.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Dike ran on to a perfectly played through ball from Mauricio Pereyra and rolled in a one-touch shot from the centre of the area in the 39th minute. The 20-year-old rookie scored his seventh goal of the season.

"Tonight, it was a game that was probably missing some precision in the boxes offensively, but in the bright moment Mauro [Pereyra] came and put that beautiful ball to Daryl [Dike] and then we found the goal." Orlando City SC head coach Oscar Pareja said.

Orlando City (10-3-8) has won back-to-back games after a loss to Inter Miami on Oct. 24 that snapped a 12-game unbeaten streak.

Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese had five saves, including a diving stop in the 92nd minute, for Orlando City. He has three shutouts this season.

Montreal will play for a playoff spot on Decision Day next Sunday afternoon against D.C. United in their final match of the season. Orlando City SC has already clinched a playoff spot and has two more matches to play. They will play Columbus on Wednesday before meeting Nashville Sunday.

--With files from The Canadian Press.