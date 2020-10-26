The Canada Games Council and Niagara Host Society announced Monday that the Canada Summer Games in Niagara have been officially rescheduled for August 6-21, 2022.

The Games were originally scheduled to take place on the same dates in 2021 before they were recently postponed to the summer of 2022 due to continued public health concerns relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Niagara 2022’s Opening Ceremony will now take place on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, while the Games’ Closing Ceremony will fall on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls.

“Following our decision to postpone the Games, we are excited to share our new dates and redirect our planning efforts towards August 2022,” said Doug Hamilton, Chair of the Niagara Host Society in a statement. “We would like to thank all of our funding partners, including the Niagara Region, Province of Ontario and Federal Government, for their continued support. We look forward to celebrating Canada’s largest multi-sport event in Niagara in August of 2022.”

The CGC continues to work with sport partners to determine athlete eligibility rules for the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games. A resolution for each sport is expected to be announced by early 2021.

More than 5,000 participants and 4,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the 28th edition of the Canada Games that will be held in the Niagara Region.