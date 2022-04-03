Gustafsson scores game-winner for Moose in win over Marlies

WINNIPEG — David Gustafsson scored the third-period game-winner for the Manitoba Moose in a 4-3 win over the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League on Sunday.

Nicholas Jones, Bobby Lynch and defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic also scored for Manitoba (36-20-4-2), which rank second in the AHL's Central Division behind the Chicago Wolves.

Gustafsson scored a power-play goal at 8:59 of the third period.

Moose goalie Mikhail Berdin stopped 28-of-31 shots in the win.

Chad Krys, Bobby McMann and Nick Robertson countered for the Marlies (32-25-3-1), ranked fourth in the North Division.

Billy Christopoulos had 24 saves in the loss in Toronto's net.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2022.