Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kampf will not return to Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings due to precautionary reasons.

The 26-year-old will be evaluated on Thursday.

Kampf appeared to hit his head after being tripped up by Rasmus Kupari of the Kings early in the first period. Kampf went down the tunnel and to the dressing room after making his way off the ice.

Kampf has three goals and three assists through his first 20 games as a Maple Leaf after being signed to a two-year, $3 million deal over the summer.

After their showdown with the Kings in L.A., Toronto will be back in action Friday night against the San Jose Sharks.