Day 1 of Free Agent Frenzy saw the NHL’s 32 teams spend a collective $783,600,000 in total contract dollars over 161 signings.

But despite the flurry of signings on Wednesday, there are still a number of notable players available on the market.

David Krejci, who has spent his entire 15-year NHL career with the Boston Bruins, also remains without a contract. In 51 games last season, the veteran centre recorded eight goals and 44 points, averaging 17:08 of ice time. In 962 career NHL games, Krejci has 215 goals and 730 points. He won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011.

Kyle Palmieri recorded 10 goals and 21 points in 51 games last season split between the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders. A first-round pick (26th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks at the 2009 NHL Draft, the 30-year-old right wing scored at least 24 goals in five straight seasons prior to 2020-21.

Casey Cizikas had seven goals and 14 points with the New York Islanders last season, where he has spent his entire NHL career since being drafted in 2009. In 590 career NHL games, the 30-year-old centre has 81 goals and 185 points. In 2018-19, he had a career-best 20 goals and 33 points.

Zach Parise is looking for a new team after being bought out of the final four seasons of his 13-year pact with the Minnesota Wild earlier this month. The 37-year-old left wing has seven goals and 18 points in 45 games last season. Appearing in 1,060 career NHL games, Parise has 393 goals and 810 points.

Other notable names available include Tomas Tatar, Joe Thornton, Tyler Bozak, Nick Ritchie, Ryan Murray, Zdeno Chara, Sami Vatanen, Devan Dubnyk, Tuukka Rask, James Neal and Derick Brassard.