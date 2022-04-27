After 16 years with the club, David Morehouse has stepped down as CEO of the Pittsburgh Penguins, the organization announced Wednesday night.

"I want to thank Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux for taking a chance on me in 2007 and giving this Pittsburgh kid the dream of a lifetime to run his hometown hockey team," the 61-year-old said in a news release. "During those 16 years I've been lucky enough that this never felt like a 'job.' It always felt like a partnership - with ownership, players, coaches, staff, and Pittsburgh fans. We had some incredible times together, including three Stanley Cups and watching Pittsburgh turn into a true hockey town."

President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke and Chief Operating Officer Kevin Acklin will continue to manage day-to-day operations of the Penguins.

Morehouse helped the Penguins capture three Stanley Cups since joining the club as team president in 2007.