OTTAWA — David Perron, with his second of the night, scored the winning goal for the St. Louis Blues as they defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday.

Oskar Sundqvist, Jay Bouwmeester, Brayden Schenn also scored for the Blues (3-0-1). Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and three assists as Jake Allen, making his season debut, made 25 saves.

Vitaly Abramov, Artem Anisimov, Chris Tierney and Anthony Duclair replied for the Senators (0-3-0), who are off to their worst-ever start after losing their third straight game in regulation.

Anders Nilsson stopped 31 shots in his first start of the season for Ottawa.

Perron broke a 4-4 tie with under five minutes remaining for the winner and O'Reilly sealed the game with an empty-net goal.

The Blues made it 3-3 early in the third as Bouwmeester fired from just inside the blueline through traffic to beat Nilsson five-hole.

St. Louis got its first lead at the 12-minute mark of the third as a Senators giveaway gave Schenn a breakaway. Less than two minutes later Ottawa tied things 4-4 as Duclair took a pass in the slot and beat Allen.

Trailing 2-0, Perron got the Blues on the board with a power-play goal midway through the second.

The Blues tied the game as Sundqvist grabbed a loose puck off the faceoff and got a wrist shot off to beat Nilsson low glove side. The Senators regained the lead late in the period as Tierney, with his first of the season, scored shorthanded.

Ottawa took a 2-0 lead in the final minute of the first period as Anisimov fired a one-timer from the slot for his first with the Senators. Vladislav Namestnikov, acquired Monday by the Senators, had an assist on the play.

Ottawa opened the scoring midway through the first as Scott Sabourin fed Abramov, who had a wide-open net, for his first NHL goal.

Notes: Ottawa D Cody Goloubef and LW Mikkel Boedker were a healthy scratch. The Blues were without C Robert Thomas (upper body), while D Carl Gunnarsson and LW Mackenzie MacEachern were a healthy scratch.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2019.