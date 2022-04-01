The Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday that the team has selected the contract of RHP David Phelps to the Major League roster.

Phelps, 35, allowed one earned run in 11 games with the Blue Jays last season, posting a 0.87 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP before being sidelined for the year with a right lat strain in May.

He is going into his third campaign with Toronto, also pitching for the club in 2019.

The 6-2, 200 lb. veteran was drafted by the New York Yankees in 2008 and has pitched for seven teams during his nine-year career, combining to go 34-38 with a 3.90 ERA and 602 strikeouts.