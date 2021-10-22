The Los Angeles Dodgers are adding pitcher David Price to their National League Championship Series roster as they aim to stay alive against the Atlanta Braves in Game 6.

Price will replace right-hander Joe Kelly, who left Game 5 Tuesday night with an apparent injury.

Price had a 4.03 ERA in 39 games during the regular season, 11 of which were starts. The 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner has not yet pitched in this year's postseason.

Los Angeles will try to avoid elimination Saturday night as the NLCS shifts back to Atlanta.