Wade Davis is headed to the Mile High City.

The team announced on Friday that they have signed the closer to a three-year contract worth $52 million.

A native of Lake Wales, Fla., Davis posted a 4-2 mark with the Chicago Cubs last season, recording 32 saves. Acquired from the Kansas City Royals last off-season in a trade for outfielder Jorge Soler, Davis had an earned run average of 2.30 and a WHIP of 1.142 over 59 games and 58.2 innings pitched.

Davis will seemingly replace Greg Holland, the man he took over the closer's role from with the Royals in 2015. Both men were members of the Royals' World Series-winning team of 2015.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports says Davis will receive a $1 million bonus if traded and full no-trade protection will kick in following any trade.