TORONTO — Defensive back DeAundre Alford of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, linebacker Simoni Lawrence of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and B.C. Lions quarterback Michael Reilly were named the CFL's top weekly performers Tuesday.

Alford was named the top performer after recording his first interception, touchdown and forced fumble in Winnipeg's 37-22 win over Edmonton. Alford finished with two interceptions and added two tackles.

Lawrence had a 15-yard interception return TD -- his second of the season -- in leading Hamilton to a 23-17 home win over Calgary. The veteran linebacker had eight tackles and a pass knockdown in the contest.

Reilly was named the third performer after registering a third straight 300-yard passing performance in leading the Lions to a 27-18 road win over the Montreal Alouettes. Reilly finished 21-of-25 passing for 309 yard and two TDs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2021.