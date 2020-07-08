47m ago
Dec. 1 tentative start date for next NHL season
December 1 is the tentative start date for the 2020-21 NHL season, according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.
TSN.ca Staff
7-Eleven That's Hockey Online: July 8th
Seravalli and TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie tweeted out a string of details and updates regarding the Collective Bargaining Agreement Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday night.
Some of the new information included tentative dates for the off-season and next season.
The last possible date for this year's Stanley Cup Final is Oct. 2 with free agency starting seven days after the championship is handed out.
Seravalli notes that the free agency interview period has been eliminated with the new CBA.
The tentative date for the 2020 NHL Draft is Oct. 6, but it must follow the end of the Stanley Cup playoffs and before the free agency period.
Training camps are slated to open Nov. 17 for the 2020-21 season with opening night happening Dec. 1.
Here are some other tentative dates for the Return-to-Play tournament.
July 24: Travel to hubs
July 25: Exhibition games
July 30: Qualification round begins
Aug. 9: First round of playoffs begins
Aug. 23: Second round begins
Sept. 6: Conference Finals begin
Sept. 20: SCF begins
Oct. 2: Last poss. game of SCF
All dates are subject to change.