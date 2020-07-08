December 1 is the tentative start date for the 2020-21 NHL season, according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

Seravalli and TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie tweeted out a string of details and updates regarding the Collective Bargaining Agreement Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday night.

Some of the new information included tentative dates for the off-season and next season.

Tentative dates listed in #NHL and #NHLPA Memorandum of Understanding:



🔔Later of Oct. 9 or 7 days after Cup Final ends is opening of #FreeAgentFrenzy



🔔 Nov. 17: Opening of training camps for 2020-21



🔔 Dec. 1: Opening of 2020-21 regular season



All subject to change. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 8, 2020

Also, tentative date for 2020 #NHLDraft is Oct. 6. It must follow the end of the Stanley Cup Final and precede the free agent signing period. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 8, 2020

#NHL critical date calendar says Oct. 2 is the last possible date for the #StanleyCup Final. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 8, 2020

Seravalli notes that the free agency interview period has been eliminated with the new CBA.

The #FreeAgentFrenzy interview period has now been eliminated under new CBA. Back to old school, scramble on the phone at 12noon ET. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 8, 2020

Here are some other tentative dates for the Return-to-Play tournament.

July 24: Travel to hubs

July 25: Exhibition games

July 30: Qualification round begins

Aug. 9: First round of playoffs begins

Aug. 23: Second round begins

Sept. 6: Conference Finals begin

Sept. 20: SCF begins

Oct. 2: Last poss. game of SCF

All dates are subject to change.