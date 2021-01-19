Michael Stone cleared waivers Tuesday, one day after the Calgary Flames signed the defenceman to a one-year, two-way deal.

Stone can now be assigned to the Flames' taxi squad or AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat.

The deal carries a $700,000 cap hit at the NHL level for Stone, who returns for a fourth season with the Flames.

The 30-year-old defenceman had two goals and seven points in 33 games with the Flames last season.

Stone has 31 goals and 124 points in 472 career games with the Arizona Coyotes and Flames.