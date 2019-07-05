HERAKLION, Greece — Canada will not defend its title at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

Joel Ayayi had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as France edged Canada 85-80 in quarterfinal action on Friday.

The No. 2-ranked Canadians were the defending World Cup champions after RJ Barrett led the team to gold two years ago in Cairo, Egypt.

On Friday, five players scored in double figures for Canada with Tyrese Samuel of LaSalle, Que., and A.J. Lawson of Brampton, Ont., leading the way with 14 points apiece.

France had far more success getting to the free-throw line, converting on 21-of-30 attempts as compared to 9-of-13 for Canada.

France will face Mali and the United States will meet Lithuania in the semifinals on Saturday.

Canada plays Puerto Rico in a placing game.