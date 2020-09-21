21m ago
Shapovalov reaches top-10 for first time
Following a quarterfinal appearance at the US Open earlier this month and then a semi-final showing this past weekend at the Italian Open in Rome, Canada's Denis Shapovalov has reached the top-10 in the ATP Tour rankings for the first time in his short career.
TSN.ca Staff
Shapovalov loses final set tie-breaker to Schwartzman in Italian Open semis
Shapovalov currently sits at No. 10 in the world and becomes just the second Canadian male behind Milos Raonic to crack the top 10. As TSN's Mark Masters notes, the 21-year-old becomes the youngest Canadian to accomplish the feat on the men's circuit.
Bianca Andreescu (No. 4), Eugenie Bouchard (No. 5) and Carling Bassett-Seguso (No. 8) have all done it on the women's side.
Shapovalov dropped a five-set marathon to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the US Open quarters before coming up just short against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in an equally dramatic three-set match in the Italian Open semis on Sunday.
Next up is the French Open starting later this week from Roland Garros in Paris.
ATP Top 10 - September 21, 2020
- Novak Djokovic
- Rafael Nadal
- Dominic Thiem
- Roger Federer
- Daniil Medvedev
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Alexander Zverev
- Matteo Berrettini
- Gael Monfils
- Denis Shapovalov