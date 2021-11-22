The Denver Broncos have backed up the truck for Courtland Sutton.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report the team has agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million extension with the 26-year-old wide receiver.

The #Broncos reached an agreement on a big-time extension for standout WR Courtland Sutton, his agency @milkhoneysport tells me and @TomPelissero. It’s a a 4-year $60.8M extension with $34.9M guaranteed. After a torn ACL in 2020, he’s back as a star and was rewarded like one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2021

The deal comes with $34.9 million in guarantees.

The SMU product is in his fourth season with the team after missing all but one game of 2020 with a torn ACL.

Through 10 games this season, Sutton has hauled in 43 receptions for 617 yards and two touchdowns. He is on course to break his career high in receiving yards set in 2019 with 1,112.

For his career, the Brenham, TX native has recorded 2,499 yards on 160 receptions and 12 touchdoens.