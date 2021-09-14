The Denver Nuggets and forward Aaron Gordon have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $92 million, his agent told Shams Charania of The Athletic. The deal includes a player option for the 2025-26.

Gordon, 25, was acquired by the Nuggets at last year's trade deadline from the Orlando Magic. In 25 games with the club, Gordon averaged 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 50 per cent shooting.

The forward was selected fourth overall by the Magic in the 2014 NBA Draft. In 453 career games, Gordon has averaged 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.