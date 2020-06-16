Silver: The NBA’s return may not be for everyone, it will take enormous sacrifice

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone revealed Monday that he had COVID-19 in March, but was only to confirm it May due to a lack of tests available at the time.

"I'd say around March 20, I started not feeling well, and we began reaching out to team doctors to see if I could get a test," Malone told CBS Denver 4. "Unfortunately, at that time, there was no testing available.

"So I only found out after the fact. I was able to get an antibody test probably right around Memorial Day weekend. And not surprisingly, our team doctor called up and said, 'Listen, you tested positive.'"

Malone said there are both mental and physical challenges surrounding the #Nuggets and the other teams that will head to Orlando.

"You will be stuck in a bubble...no family, no friends, no fans, no home court advantage...My challenge to our team is not survive, but thrive." pic.twitter.com/P2gSEVoJv6 — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) June 16, 2020

Malone, 49, is in his fifth season with the Nuggets and had guided the team to a 43-22 record when play was paused in March.

Denver currently sits third in the Western Conference and Malone said Monday he's hopeful the NBA will be successful in its bubble approach to a return to play at Disney World next month.

“I hope that going down to Orlando we’ll be in a safe environment and we can limit the amount of people that actually get it, because I do know that there’s a lot of states, we’re seeing a lot of spikes in the number of cases,” Malone said.