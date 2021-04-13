Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray limped off the court late in Monday's game against Golden State favouring his left knee.

He was hurt after driving to the basket and attempting a lay-up. Covered by two Warriors players, Murray landed awkwardly on his left leg and lay under the hoop holding the knee for several moments.

The 24-year-old from Kitchener, Ont. is averaging 21.3 points, four rebounds and nearly five assists per game this season for the Nuggets.

Denver is 34-20 this season and sits fourth in the Western Conference.