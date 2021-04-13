11m ago
Nuggets' Murray hurt vs. Warriors
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray limped off the court late in Monday's game against Golden State favouring his left knee. He was hurt after driving to the basket and attempting a lay-up. Covered by two Warriors players, Murray landed awkwardly on his left leg and lay under the hoop holding the knee for several moments.
TSN.ca Staff
The 24-year-old from Kitchener, Ont. is averaging 21.3 points, four rebounds and nearly five assists per game this season for the Nuggets.
Denver is 34-20 this season and sits fourth in the Western Conference.