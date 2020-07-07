The Denver Nuggets found Arturas Karnisovas's replacement in house.

The team officially promoted assistant general manager Calvin Booth to general manager on Tuesday.

Booth, who played 366 games over 10 seasons as a centre, had been with the Nuggets since 2017.

“Calvin is one of the brightest basketball minds in our league,” Nuggets president Tim Connelly said in a statement. “We are very fortunate to have him as part of our organization and are extremely excited for his new role.”

A native of Reynoldsburg, OH, Booth's playing career spanned from 1999 to 2009, suiting up for the Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Seattle SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings.

Following his retirement, the 44-year-old Booth spent four seasons with the T-Wolves organization, rising up to director of player personnel before joining the Nuggets.

Karnisovas left the Nuggets in April to become the executive vice president of basketball operations for the Chicago Bulls.