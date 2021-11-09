Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has been suspended one game for shoving Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris, the league announced Tuesday night. 

Morris has been fined $50,000 for committing a Flagrant Foul 2 on Jokic that initiated on-court altercation. 

The incident, for which Jokić was assessed a technical foul and both players were ejected, occurred with 2:39 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets’ 113-96 victory over the Heat on Nov. 8 at Ball Arena in Denver. 

In addition, Miami forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $30,000 for attempting to escalate the altercation and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview as part of the review process pertaining to an on-court matter.

Jokic will serve his suspension on Wednesday, Nov. 10 when the Nuggets host the Indiana Pacers.