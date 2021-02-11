Ottawa Senators forward Derek Stepan spoke to the media on Thursday and responded to rumours that he is unhappy with his situation in Ottawa and would like to be closer to his family, who are based in Arizona.

“I’d be lying to say that it hasn’t been on my mind,” said Stepan during his media availability on Thursday. “Obviously, my family is in Scottsdale and my wife, who’s been an absolute rock star, is grinding away with a newborn and two other [kids].

“At the same time, this is the job. I’m doing the best I can to stay focused on Ottawa Senators hockey. That’s really all I can control right now, is focusing in and helping this group the way I want to and the way I planned to when I first got traded here.”

Through 13 games, the 30-year-old is averaging just 15:30 of ice time, the lowest of his 11-year career. Stepan believed he would play a larger role with the team when he was acquired by the Senators for a second-round selection in December.

“I’ll be honest with you. I believed that I was going to be able to come in and make a bigger impact right away with my play,” said Stepan. “No training camp and the situation just kind of piled up on me. I knew that the hockey part was going to be a lot of fun, but the more difficult part would be the family stuff.”

With his role on the team dwindling behind the emergence of the Sens young forwards, Stepan believes he can still play a big role in helping the team’s youth group develop and find their way through an unprecedented NHL season.

“I’d like to believe I have [helped the young players] a little bit already, but you’ll have to ask them,” said Stepan. “The coaching staff has been great and it’s a great group of guys.

“There are a lot of great pieces here and I enjoy coming to the rink every single day. I’d like to believe that I’m helping.”