Former Clemson Tigers and current NFL superstars Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins are petitioning their alma mater to remove the name of John C. Calhoun from the school's honours college.

Calhoun, a former U.S. vice president from 1825 to 1829, advocated for slavery and, according to the school's website, enslaved between 70 and 80 African Americans on his plantation where Clemson's campus now sits in South Carolina.

Hopkins took to Instagram to advocate for the removal of Calhoun's name from "buildings, signs and in the name of its honours program." Hopkins included a link to a Change.org petition dedicated to the removal of Calhoun's name from the school's honours college.

"As we watch everything happening in the world, I want to bring up something that has been bothering me for a long time in my community. Clemson University still honors the name of well known slave owner and pro-slavery politician John C. Calhoun on its buildings, signs, and in the name of its honors program. I felt this oppressive figure during my time at Clemson and purposely do not mention the University’s name before NFL games because of it. I am joining the voices of the students and faculty who have restarted this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College. I urge all Clemson students, football players, and alumni to join us, so the next generation of young Black leaders can be proud of the institution they graduate from. Now is the time for change," Hopkins wrote.

Watson also made his feelings clear on social media, tweeting a link to the same petition with the following message.

"Clemson University should not honor slave owner John C. Calhoun in any way. His name should be removed from all University property and programming. I am joining the students, faculty & DeAndre to restart this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College.

Clemson University should not honor slave owner John C. Calhoun in any way. His name should be removed from all University property and programming. I am joining the students, faculty & DeAndre to restart this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College.https://t.co/GdhtCZKFnZ — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) June 9, 2020

"To change the name of the college, therefore, is not to “erase history”; rather, it is to acknowledge that our understanding of history has evolved. To maintain the name, on the other hand, is to convey Clemson University’s continued indifference toward a history of institutional racism and state-sanctioned violence against Black life," reads a section of the petition.

Watson and Hopkins played together with the Houston Texans for three seasons before an off-season trade sent Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals. Hopkins spent 2010 to 2012 at Clemson while Watson suited up for the Tigers from 2014 to 2016.