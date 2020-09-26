Sam Gagner is staying in Detroit.

The 31-year-old centre has signed a one-year contract extension with the Red Wings, the team announced. The deal is reportedly worth $850,000.

Gagner was traded on deadline day to Detroit, along with two second-round draft picks, in a deal that saw Andreas Athanasiou and a Ryan Kuffner go to the Edmonton Oilers.

Gagner played in just six games with Detroit, scoring one goal, totaling 13 points in 42 combined NHL games between Detroit and Edmonton in 2019-20.

In 844 career games, the London, Ont., native has 164 goals and 459 points.