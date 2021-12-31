Lions' Bevell says Golladay's season is over

Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell told reporters wide receiver Kenny Golladay's season is over.

#Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell tells reporters that WR Kenny Golladay's season is over. A frustrating situation for all, as Golladay heads into free agency. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2020

Golladay, who missed all but five games this season with a hip injury, heads into free agency this off-season.

The 27-year-old finished the year with 20 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

For his career, the 2019 Pro Bowler has 183 receptions 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns.

