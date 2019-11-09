Report: Pistons Griffin to make season debut on monday

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin is planning on making his season debut on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The power forward has missed the first 10 games of the season with hamstring/ posterior knee soreness.

Griffin played in 75 games last season shooting 46 per cent from the field, while averaging 7.5 rebounds.

The Pistons sport a 4-6 record without the former first-overall pick.