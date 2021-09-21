After an incredible run, can Habs overcome challenges of strong Atlantic?

The Detroit Red Wings have signed Bobby Ryan to a professional tryout on Tuesday.

Ryan, 34, had seven goals and seven assists in 33 games with the Red Wings last season, while playing on a one-year, $1 million deal.

UPDATE: The #RedWings have signed forward Bobby Ryan to a professional tryout. pic.twitter.com/qjMY3ODFy7 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 21, 2021

Drafted second overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the 2005 NHL Draft, Ryan was dealt to the Ottawa Senators in July 2013. He was bought out of his seven-year, $50.75 million contract on Sept. 25, 2020 with two years left.

He was an NHL All-Star in 2015 and took home the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 2020.

In 866 career NHL games, Ryan has 261 goals and 569 points.