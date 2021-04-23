Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will miss the remainder of the season, head coach Jeff Blashill announced.

Larkin missed Thursday's 7-3 win over the Dallas Stars with an upper-body injury.

Dylan Larkin will miss the remainder of the season, per Coach Blashill.



He will be reevaluated in two weeks.

The 24-year-old has nine goals and 14 assists in 44 games for the Red Wings this season, his sixth with the team.

Selected 15th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft, Larkin has 116 goals and 289 points in 433 career games.