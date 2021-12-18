Red wings place head coach Blashill, four others in COVID protocol

The Detroit Red Wings have placed head coach Jeff Blashill, assistant coach Alex Tanguay, forwards Givani Smith and Carter Rowney and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic in the NHL COVID-19 protocol, the team announced on Saturday.

Assistant coach Doug Houda will be joined on the Red Wings bench by Grand Rapid Griffin's head coach Ben Simon and assistant coach Todd Krygier.