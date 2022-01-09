Red Wings F Larkin exits vs. Ducks, will not return (upper-body)

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin exited Sunday's game against the Anaheim Ducks with an upper-body injury and will not return.

UPDATE: Dylan Larkin (upper body) will not return tonight. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 10, 2022

Larkin had 7:35 of ice time in the first period before suffering the injury.

The 25-year-old has 16 goals and 32 points in 31 games this season as the Red Wings sit fifth in the Atlantic Division.