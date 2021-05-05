The Detroit Red Wings announced Wednesday that forward Tyler Bertuzzi underwent back surgery on April 30.

The team said he is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the 2021-22 season.

Bertuzzi last played on Jan. 30, when he scored in a second straight game. The 26-year-old had five goals and seven points in nine games this season.

Selected in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft by Detroit, Bertuzzi has 54 goals and 126 points in 208 career NHL games.