The Detroit Red Wings announced Tuesday head coach Jeff Blashill has agreed to a contract extension to remain with the team.

Additionally, general manager Steve Yzerman announced that assistant coach Dan Bylsma will not return to the team next season and will instead pursue other NHL opportunities.

Detroit missed the playoffs this season for the fifth straight year, finishing with a 19-27-10 record to sit last in the Central Division. The team had a league-worst 39 points in 79 games last season.

The 47-year-old Blashill joined the Red Wings in 2015-16, helping the team reach the playoffs for the only time in his tenure. He has a record of 172-221-62 in 455 games behind the bench.