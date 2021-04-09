Bobby Ryan's first season with the Detroit Red Wings appears to be over.

Head coach Jeff Blashill announced on Friday that the veteran winger is expected to miss the rest of the season with an upper-body injury.

Coach Blashill says Fabbri, Gagner, Nemeth are out tomorrow and that Bobby Ryan (upper body) is expected to be out for the remainder of the season. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 9, 2021

Ryan, 34, last appeared in a Mar. 28 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. He missed the team's last six games and was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

A native of Cherry Hill, NJ, Ryan posted seven goals and seven assists in 33 games this season.

The second overall pick of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Owen Sound Attack, Ryan was in his 14th NHL season.

Ryan was the recipient of the 2020 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy as the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game following his successful return to action after attending an NHL assistance program as an inpatient to treat a dependence on alcohol.

In 866 career games with the Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators and Red Wings, Ryan has 261 goals and 308 assists.

There had been a great deal of speculation that the Red Wings intended to move Ryan prior to Monday's NHL trade deadline with Ryan sitting at No. 25 on TSN's latest Trade Bait board.