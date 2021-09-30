Red Wings F Vrana to have shoulder surgery, out four months

Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana will undergo shoulder surgery and is expected to miss a minimum of four months, head coach Jeff Blashill announced.

Vrana was acquired from the Washington Capitals at the trade deadline last season in a deal that saw Anthony Mantha head the other way. He signed a three-year, $15.75 million million deal earlier this summer, carrying a cap hit of $5.25 million.

Jeff Blashill said Red Wings F Jakub Vrana (shoulder) will have surgery, out minimum 4 months. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) September 30, 2021

The 25-year-old scored eight goals and posted 11 points in 11 games upon joining the Red Wings. He had 11 goals and 25 points in 39 games with the Capitals prior to the trade.

Selected 13th overall by the Capitals in the 2014 NHL Draft, Vrana has 84 goals and 168 points in 295 career games.