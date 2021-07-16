The Detroit Red Wings have acquired defenceman Nick Leddy from the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Richard Panik and the 52nd pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The Red Wings retain 50 per cent of Panik's salary in the deal.

Leddy appeared in 56 games last season for the Islanders contributing two goals and 29 assists with a minus-3 rating.

The 30-year-old has spent the last seven seasons with the Islanders after making his NHL debut and playing four years with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Leddy was selected 16th overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Minnesota Wild.

Panik appeared in 12 games last season for the Red Wings after joining the team as part of an April 12 deal with the Washington Capitals. He scored a goal with three assists in Detroit after producing three goals and six helpers in 36 games for Washington.

The 30-year-old has also played with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes over the course of his 517-game NHL career.

He was selected 52nd overall in the second round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Lightning.

The pick acquired by the Islanders in the deal originally belonged to the Edmonton Oilers.