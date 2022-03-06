The Detroit Red Wings have claimed defenceman Olli Juolevi off waivers from the Florida Panthers while forward Austin Czarnik returns to the New York Islanders after being waived by the Seattle Kraken.

Detroit claims Olli Juolevi off waivers from Florida. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 6, 2022

N.Y. Islanders claim Austin Czarnik off waivers from Seattle. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 6, 2022

Juolevi, 23, had zero points in 10 games with the Panthers this season. He was acquired by Florida on Oct. 10 in a trade that sent defenceman Noah Juulsen and forward Juho Lammikko to the Vancouver Canucks.

Drafted fifth overall by Vancouver at the 2016 NHL Draft, the Helsinki, Finland native has two goals and three points in 33 NHL games split between the Canucks and Panthers.

Czarnik, 29, returns to the Islanders for a second stint after he was originally claimed on waivers by Seattle on Feb. 8 from New York.

The Detroit, Mich., native has two goals and seven points in 17 games this season split between the Kraken and Islanders.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins in 2015, Czarnik has 15 goals and 45 points in 142 career NHL games split between the Bruins, Calgary Flames, Islanders, and Kraken.