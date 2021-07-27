The Detroit Red Wings announced a one-year deal for winger Taro Hirose on Tuesday.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today agreed to terms with left wing Taro Hirose on a one-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/cjNpGcU6vL — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 27, 2021

Hirose, 25, appeared in six games for the team last season, registering two assists. He also skated in 29 games for the team's American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins.

A native of Calgary, Hirose originally signed as a free agent with the Red Wings out of Michigan State.

He's played in 42 NHL games over three seasons with the team, scoring three goals and adding 13 assists.