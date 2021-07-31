The Detroit Red Wings re-signed left winger Tyler Bertuzzi to a two-year contract, the team announced on Saturday.

Bertuzzi was limited to nine games with the Red Wings in 2020-21 due to injury but logged five goals and seven points.

The 26-year-old was coming off a career season with the Red Wings in 2019-20, setting career highs in assists and points.

Selected in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft by Detroit, Bertuzzi has 54 goals and 126 points in 208 career NHL games.